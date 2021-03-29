Body of missing kayaker, 78, recovered from Monmouth County river

FAIR HAVEN — The body of a missing kayaker has been recovered from a Monmouth County river, authorities said.

Fair Haven police said the 78-year-old man was reported missing shorty before 10:30 a.m. Friday after he took a kayak out on the Navesink River and failed to return.

Local police and fire department personnel along with Middletown police, Monmouth County park rangers and state police searched along the river for hours.

Fair Haven police said the man's body was recovered at about 7 p.m. Friday. His name wasn't immediately released.

