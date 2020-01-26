Body found behind Old Bridge wedding venue — Cops wait to ID

OLD BRIDGE — Police say a body was found behind a wedding venue off Route 9 in this township on Sunday.

But authorities said no identification of the body will be confirmed until Monday, declining to say whether the body is of a man or woman.

Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet said the body was found in a wooded area off Route 9 just south of Old Mill Road in Old Bridge around 2:45 p.m. It is the location of the Grand Marquis wedding venue on Route 9 south.

An autopsy will be performed by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.

One law enforcement source told New Jersey 101.5 that authorities want to make sure they get a positive identification before making a public statement.

The heavy police presence in the area drew attention on social media.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5