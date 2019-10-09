I’m not going to waste time mansplaining the impeachment inquiry. You know what’s been going on. The Ukraine call in which Dems say Trump was trading assistance for dirt on his political opponent and Republicans say the president cares so gosh darn much about corruption that this was perfectly innocent.

Enter attention whore Sen. Cory Booker, a guy doing so poorly in his White House attempt he was literally begging for money recently just to stay alive. His poll numbers barely crawl past 2 or 3%. Now he’s playing ‘tough guy’ in a pathetic attempt to steal some press. I’ll give it to him, but only to call him out on what he’s doing.

On a recent CNN appearance the junior senator from New Jersey tried to sound like a threatening Tarantino character at about the 4:25 mark in the clip below.

“I've said time and time again that this is unacceptable, that if you come after Joe Biden, you're going to have to deal with me in this case. There is no — as you said — these are baseless, unfounded, scurrilous lies, plain and simple, trying to undermine the character of one of the statesmen of our country, not our party, but our country. And so, yeah, you've got a problem with me,” Booker said on Newsroom with Ana Cabrera.

Trump is going to have to deal with Cory Booker? What a laugh. Love him or hate him, Trump is dealing with a lot right now and this self-righteous ass from New Jersey isn’t even a blip on his radar, trust me.

He will say nice things about Joe Biden at this point because it’s in his best interest to do so. He does not want Joe Biden to remain the front runner in the presidential race. He’s doing this bad guy act (cue the Billie Eilish song) to get his name out there because he’s desperate. It’s already a given should impeachment be sent to the Senate that he will vote for removal, so what’s this Trump will have to deal with me grandstanding? It’s just another in a long line of Cory Booker’s greatest attention whore moments, which you can see more of here.

