Blizzard strands NJ motorists, deflates Toms River sports bubble

The weekend blizzard that dumped more than a foot and a half of snow across much of the Jersey Shore had motorists scrambling for help, according to State Police.

NJ State Police via Twitter January blizzard 2022 (NJ State Police via Twitter) loading...

Between Friday 6 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 p.m, troopers had responded to 283 motor vehicle crashes and 641 motorist aids — which includes spin outs, flat tires and mechanical breakdowns — in areas patrolled by State Police.

Bennett indoor athletic complex in Toms River (courtesy Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors IAFF Local 5303) Bennett indoor athletic complex in Toms River (courtesy Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors IAFF Local 5303) loading...

In Ocean County, which got among the highest snow totals, an indoor sports bubble was sagging severely under the weight, according to Toms River fire prevention inspectors with IAFF Local 5303.

Bennett indoor athletic complex in Toms River (courtesy Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors IAFF Local 5303) Bennett indoor athletic complex in Toms River (courtesy Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors IAFF Local 5303) loading...

No one was inside the Bennett indoor athletic complex when it deflated, according to the labor union on its Facebook page. The 'bubble' is at Toms River Intermediate East and owned by Toms River Regional Schools

Bennett indoor athletic complex in Toms River (courtesy Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors IAFF Local 5303) Bennett indoor athletic complex in Toms River (courtesy Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors IAFF Local 5303) loading...

Such air-supported structures are designed to react to such heavy loads that way and it can be repaired.

Bennett indoor athletic complex in Toms River (courtesy Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors IAFF Local 5303) Bennett indoor athletic complex in Toms River (courtesy Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors IAFF Local 5303) loading...

By 8:30 a.m. Sunday, state Department of Transportation officials announced the commercial vehicle travel restriction was lifted for all highways.

NJ State Police via Twitter January blizzard 2022 (NJ State Police via Twitter) loading...

Your photos: First blizzard of 2022 in New Jersey Photos from across New Jersey on Saturday morning. Along the coast, this was New Jersey's first blizzard of 2022.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.