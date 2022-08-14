Bike NY is coming to Highlands, NJ for it’s epic Twin Lights Ride

It's that time of year when a huge New York-based event makes its way to the Great Garden State. Bike New York is crossing the bridges and tunnels for an epic bike ride here in New Jersey.

The Twin Lights Ride is named for the historic Twin Light House in Highlands, NJ, and features routes that are perfect for bikers at all levels. This year will features routes as small as 15 miles in length to as long as 100 miles, happening on Sept. 17.

And this event goes beyond the shore region, depending on the length. The longest routes go as far south as Brielle and as far west as the Turkey Swamp Wildlife region, located near Freehold.

Although different routes loop through different locations, they all start and end near the historic Twin Lights in Highlands. Such a beautiful region for such a great event.

Bike New York's core mission focuses on teaching people of all ages how to bike confidently and safely. According to bike.nyc, this not-for-profit organization is "dedicated to making cycling more inclusive and accessible," which is why they "hold free classes" at their "Community Bike Education Centers."

"Students are provided with bikes, helmets, and the insights and knowledge of experienced instructors, creating an encouraging environment for building core riding skills—and having a blast while learning!"

The event starts at Huddy Park in Highlands with each bike ride starting at different times, depending on the length. And don't worry, Huddy Park in Highlands is not located near the actual Twin Lights, which is much higher in elevation. The Twin Lights do, however, provide a great backdrop for this amazing event.

If you'd like to learn more about all the Bike New York events, including how to sign up or volunteer for the New Jersey Twin Lights Ride, click here.