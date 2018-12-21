Big Joe’s Traditional Homemade Eggnog

It’s Christmas time and that calls for some extra special beverages to help add a little cheer to your holiday gatherings. Here’s a recipe for real homemade eggnog that only takes about 15 minutes to make and tastes delicious!

Don’t use the store bought eggnog, make this and you’ll really taste the difference. Enjoy the holiday and feel free to share this recipe with friends and family. Have a Merry Christmas. Cheers!

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

1/3 cup of sugar

1 tsp of sugar

1 pint of whole milk

1 cup of heavy cream

4 ounces of good quality bourbon or Myers Dark Rum (I like the bourbon best but I’ve made it with Myers Rum and it’s also pretty good)

4 egg whites

1 tsp of nutmeg – plus a dash more for garnish



How to put it together:

In a bowl or mixer, beat the egg yolks until they turn lighter in color, gradually add the 1/3 cup of sugar until completely dissolved. In the same bowl add the milk, cream, 1 tsp of nutmeg and liquor (bourbon or rum) continue to blend all ingredients.

In a separate bowl, combine the egg whites with 1 tsp. of sugar and whisk until you see soft peaks. Gently fold the egg whites into the wet mixture just until evenly combined.

Ladle the eggnog into your favorite holiday cups and add a dash of nutmeg on top. Enjoy!