Big Joe’s Grilled Asian Chicken Wings

Summertime grilling season is in full swing and one of the best summer foods is the almighty chicken wing.

With the hot sun beating down, chicken wings basted and smothered with a very hot sauce will make you feel that you’re imploding into a ball of fire. No matter how much cold beer you drink to squish the heat and get cool your still going to sweat from hot wings with hot sauce.

That reason, my good friends, is why I like these grilled Asian wings. They go great in the summer with a cold beer, glass of white wine, or whatever summer beverage you may drink. The ginger and sweetness of the sauce with just a hint of heat make these perfect for your summer snack, app or even dinner.

Of course, I like the bigger meatier wings and I serve them with a slide of slaw and or potato salad and you have a great summer dinner.

Try these wings and let me know how you like them. I think you will.

You'll need:

24 chicken wings

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

How to put it together:

In a mixing bowl (non-metal) add all the above ingredients except the chicken. Blend all the spices and ingredients. Transfer the chicken with the marinade into zip lock storage bags and marinate for 3 – 4 hours. Once chicken is marinated you can take the long way to cook the chicken or the short cut.

First the long way: Pre-heat oven to 225 degrees. On an aluminum foiled baking sheet with rack (add Pam or other non-stick spray to rack) place chicken on rack and cook in oven for 2 hours. Pre-heat grill to high. Once chicken has cooked place on grill for 4 minutes per side until skin is crisp. Be careful not to burn. Serve immediately.

Short way: On an aluminum foiled baking sheet with rack (add Pam or other non-stick spray to rack) place chicken on rack and cook in oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Once chicken has cooked place on grill for 4 minutes per side until skin is crisp. Be careful not to burn. Serve immediately.

