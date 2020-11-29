On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. my good friend and New Jersey’s favorite troubadour Pat Guadagno will be holding a virtual Christmas concert. With the Pandemic there's been a tremendous void of live music. For me it's been hard to cope with the fact that I can't go to a venue to enjoy performances like Pat who provides so much talent and happiness through their music. So these virtual concerts are the next best thing for me.

Pat for those of you who don’t know has been performing here in Jersey and literally throughout the world for over five decades. His music has been showcased in Showtime’s Emmy Award winning series Californication, and Charliewood Pictures' motion picture, Warrior Road, just to name a few. He’s been my musical director for both my TV show and live version of The Big Joe Henry Variety Show. He has sung the National Anthem at MetLife stadium and other major league stadiums throughout the country.

His Christmas music is the best and I’ve showcased on my radio show his hit, I Got Nothing, from his album Chestnuts and Redemption, which by the way is a great must-have album for your holiday listening pleasure.

Pat and I have been friends for many years and what I admire most about him is his compassion for others. Pat was inspirational in starting up the Rock and Roll Music Fund, a 501 c3 where 97% of every dollar went to those in need. He has volunteered for the all-charity group Holiday Express, going to soup kitchens, hospices, children’s hospitals and those places that need the gift of human kindness and he’s been doing that for over 25 years. Sandy, Katrina and 9/11 all received donated funds because of Pat’s musical influence and time.

Pat enlisted me and other friends and we have proudly given back to those in need. Pat and I both have a passion to help Fulfill the food bank of Monmouth and Ocean counties who are in the midst of serving record-high numbers of meals and providing food to thousands who need it everyday.

Tune in on Monday night Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., it's on Facebook live on Pat Guadagno’s page where you will enjoy the sounds of the season. I miss his live performances and can’t wait to being with him when this pandemic is over.

For more information on Pat Guadagno go to patguadagno.com and you can help Fulfill by going to their site at fulfillnj.org. Thank you all and have a very Merry Christmas.