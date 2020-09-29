Can’t wait for Thanksgiving. It’s been one of my favorite holidays for most of my life. Food, family, friends and yes, even football. College football that is. This year won’t be any different, at least for my family.

For us, we’re planning on having the same raucous family gathering we have every year. The pandemic is over. Long over. It’s far more important for families and friends to enjoy normal life than to be scared and reactive to the potential of a positive test. And yes, there will be people in the "vulnerable" category joining us.

Life is full of risk. There’s a better chance someone will be hurt or killed driving a distance to the event than catching coronavirus and dying. Depression, anxiety, substance abuse. All things that you should be worried about right now. Let’s add poverty, rising crime and losing your right to vote. All very real threats in our post-pandemic world. We have been lied to by politicians. We have been betrayed by those who swore a public oath to protect our rights. They’ve crushed our economy. Damaged one of the best education systems in the nation, if not the world.

Don’t let them dictate how your family celebrates the most American holiday outside of the fourth. Celebrate, eat, drink, talk, enjoy. It’s your life. Start living it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.