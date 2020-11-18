2 NJ diners offering free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving

Restaurants all over New Jersey have taken a beating because of the coronavirus restrictions, but that’s not stopping two Monmouth County diners from helping those in need this Thanksgiving.

Both the All Seasons Diner in Freehold and the All Seasons Diner in Eatontown will be offering free meals from 8 am to 5 pm on Thursday, Nov. 26. A limited menu will be served with breakfast being available from 8 until noon and dinner after that. Of course, the dinner menu will feature turkey and stuffing as well as chicken and meatloaf.

Manny Vergis, part owner of the diner, told the Asbury Park Press, "We're trying to give something back to the community, with everything going on," adding, "We thought it would be a nice thing to do." In spite of the pandemic restrictions, the restaurants have remained open with a full menu, albeit with limited capacity.

The generous offering comes amid reports that food banks are struggling to keep up with demand in New Jersey. The pandemic, not surprisingly, has caused a spike in those seeking food assistance throughout the state. According to NJ Spotlight, the YMCA of the Meadowlands will distribute 100,000 meals this month, almost twice what the average was this summer; since March, they’ve distributed over 600,000 meals, but they have to turn people away every day because they run out of food.

Cars start lining up in the dark for a meal kit that contains vegetables, meat, milk, and non-perishable goods. You can make a donation here.

