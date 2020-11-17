CDC says byo food on Thanksgiving — so what would it be?

Among the many pieces of advice the Centers for Disease Control is offering for next week’s holiday, one jumped out at me. Because of the dangers regarding COVID-19 they recommend you bring your own food.

Now, they don’t mean the normal Aunt Susan brings her green bean casserole and cousin Tiffany brings dessert. They mean each person brings their own entire dinner. (Right down to bringing your own utensils and drinking cups.)

Sure, no one is going to follow this. But it got me thinking. I’ve always found the typical Thanksgiving dinner menu to be highly overrated. Turkey, by the time it hits the table, is almost always dried out and cold. Cranberry sauce is like a gelatinous monster from a 1950’s horror film. Green bean casserole is something of which I’ve never been a fan. The list goes on.

Now if you were really going to bring your own food and you wouldn’t be insulting anyone’s cooking, would you stick with this overrated fare? Or would you live a little and have what you truly want?

How about showing up with your own personal Brooklyn-style sausage and pepperoni pizza? Or what about an amazing Philly cheesesteak from Cryan’s in Annandale? I bet it would re-heat nicely. Or maybe some Popeye’s chicken sandwich?

Now all I need to know from the CDC is should I bring my own Jack Daniels too?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.