Planes Trains and automobiles is the only Thanksgiving movie. Prove me wrong.

That was the call I put out on Tuesday’s show and man oh man was I ever proven wrong! So many I forgot about. So many I never heard of. Now yes, some are a stretch. In fact what started the whole conversation is someone had declared When Harry Met Sally was a Thanksgiving movie. Their reason? Because a lot of scenes have colorful leaves. Come on. What a stretch. If fall foliage is all you need then John Carpenter’s Halloween was a Thanksgiving movie. If anything, because of the final scene, When Harry Met Sally could better be considered a New Year’s Eve movie.

But as the callers lined up to show me a thing or two, I became convinced. I was way off. There are indeed Thanksgiving movies. Here’s a list.

