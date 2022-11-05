Big closing near Freehold, NJ Raceway Mall that might benefit you

We've got another closing.

As sad as it is, you may slightly benefit from this closure.

Let me explain how.

According to Yahoo, "furniture retailer Huffman Koos near Freehold Raceway Mall is closing."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The only other Huffman Koos stores in New Jersey are in Fairfield and Watchung. There are also three stores in New York.

Their inventory includes couches, living room sets, bedroom sets, dining room sets, mattresses, desks and entertainment units.

Their Freehold store is 30,000 square feet and will be closed because Huffman Koos lost their lease for the space.

I take that to mean that another business could be taking over the space? If that's true, who could it be? Or who would you want it to be?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

How could this closing possibly help you?

According to Yahoo, a sign that reads "all must go" is hung up on their storefront. I hope you know what that means.

Everything in their store will be discounted or on sale because Huffman Koos needs to get rid of everything.

If you are in need of furniture, this could be your answer on how to get new furniture without breaking the bank because every dollar counts these days.

The only catch is that Huffman Koo's did not reveal an exact closing date for their Freehold location.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This means act fast. Discounts at a store about to close are sweet but short-lived and once those doors close for good, those deals will have slipped between your fingers.

We will miss Huffman Koos at the Jersey Shore and wish them nothing but the best!

Heads up, there is a beauty product recall you may want to throw out before you head out to shop!

Unilever Product Recall These are some of the dry shampoo brands that are being voluntarily recalled