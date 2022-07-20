Better safe than sorry: Massive police response at NJ reservoir
The report of a drowning in the Boonton Reservoir Tuesday turned out to be a false alarm but drew a large response.
Parsippany-Troy Hills Deputy Police Chief Richard Pantina told New Jersey 101.5 they received a report from a passing driver about someone walking on a wall in the reservoir along Route 46.
Officers did not find anyone on or near the wall. But their work was not done.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we conducted a search of the area in case they had fallen into the reservoir," Pantina said Wednesday.
The operation included fire crews, rescue and recovery teams, Morris County Emergency Management and a helicopter. They did not find anything.
"We have no new reports of any missing people," Pantina said.
No swimming allowed
The Boonton Reservoir is a 700-acre body of water that is the Jersey City's primary source of tap water. A nature preserve and 7-mile trail go around the reservoir but fishing, swimming, biking and boating are not permitted
There have been over a dozen reported drownings at New Jersey beaches, public and private pools and lakes since April.
The most recent was a man whose body was recovered from the Delaware River near the D&R Canal State Park and Route 295 Scudders Fall Bridge in Ewing, according to State Park Police. The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.