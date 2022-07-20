Better safe than sorry: Massive police response at NJ reservoir

The report of a drowning in the Boonton Reservoir Tuesday turned out to be a false alarm but drew a large response.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Deputy Police Chief Richard Pantina told New Jersey 101.5 they received a report from a passing driver about someone walking on a wall in the reservoir along Route 46.

Officers did not find anyone on or near the wall. But their work was not done.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we conducted a search of the area in case they had fallen into the reservoir," Pantina said Wednesday.

The operation included fire crews, rescue and recovery teams, Morris County Emergency Management and a helicopter. They did not find anything.

"We have no new reports of any missing people," Pantina said.

Map showing Booton Reservoir Map showing Booton Reservoir (Google Maps) loading...

No swimming allowed

The Boonton Reservoir is a 700-acre body of water that is the Jersey City's primary source of tap water. A nature preserve and 7-mile trail go around the reservoir but fishing, swimming, biking and boating are not permitted

There have been over a dozen reported drownings at New Jersey beaches, public and private pools and lakes since April.

The most recent was a man whose body was recovered from the Delaware River near the D&R Canal State Park and Route 295 Scudders Fall Bridge in Ewing, according to State Park Police. The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.