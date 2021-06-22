Best vacation ever? Rent a yacht for $800,000

Some people actually do have the extra money to spend the cost of a house on a week's vacation.

Most of us will never experience that kind of luxury and decadence. Most of us will be happy to spend a long weekend at the Jersey Shore.

I asked the question this morning about your favorite vacation/coolest trip ever. One of the winners was John from Doylestown who spent $2,000 on a "bike and barge" trip through Europe. Luxury accommodations on a river cruise while biking through small European towns. Sounds great, and the cost is less than what a rental at the Jersey shore would set you back. The trip started in Bruges, Belgium...and if you're gonna take this trip, ya gotta watch the movie first!

