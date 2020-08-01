I've been taking quite a bit of planned time off during the month of July, and to be honest, I wasn't sure if any vacation was going to happen this year.

Now that my family and I have taken some time off, it wasn't as bad as I thought it be. One thing I will say is that the pandemic certainly changed how we vacationed. But having some time away from your job and regular routine is exactly what we need.

Even if it is a staycation (or a holistay, if you prefer that term) having that mental break goes a long way.