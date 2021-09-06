Amazing views of Lady Liberty & NYC from aboard the Seastreak Ferry sunset cruise

Although I've been a commuter aboard the Seastreak Ferry before, this was the first time I've ever gone on their sunset cruise around New York City. I have to say, it was pretty incredible.

Not only was this particular cruise a first for me, it was also the first time my twin sons have done something like this. Needless to say, we'll be doing more event cruises in the future as a family.

Check out the gallery below from our cruise on September 4. Trust me, even though the photos are amazing, they really don't do it justice... this experience is so worth it.

LOOK: Amazing views of Lady Liberty & NYC at dusk by ferry An incredible look at New York City and The Statue of Liberty from sunset to dusk as seen from aboard the Seastreak Ferry Sunset Cruise.

If you would like to take advantage of trying out Seastreak's sunset cruise, I'd suggest you hurry as this event cruise will only be running Saturday evenings through September 18th, and they fill quick.

If you miss out on the sunset cruise for this year, don't sweat it. Seastreak offers a variety of event cruises you can take advantage of, including whale watching & fall foliage cruises. Click here for more info on all their specialty event cruises, and have a great time.