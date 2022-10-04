It will cost you more to take this ferry into NYC

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Seastreak ferry riders, dig deeper in your pockets. Fares have gone up!

“In order to help offset the rising costs associated with fueling, staffing, and operating our fleet while continuing to provide the level of dependable service that you have come to expect and deserve, Seastreak will implement a price increase effective Monday, October 3, 2022,” Seastreak spokesman James D. Barker said in a note sent to riders last week.

Round-trip adult fares will go from $47 to $49. A 40-trip ticket book increases from $695 to $720 and the cost of a 10-trip book jumped $13 to $230.

But Barker said the good news is that the adult-one way ticket price remains unchanged from the previous rate of $28. Fare prices for active military and the 40-trip student ticket book are also unchanged.

Seastreak is also introducing a new 20-trip book to meet the changing needs of commuters with flexible work schedules who ride less frequently. This book costs $420.

Tickets already in the possession of customers will be accepted up until the book’s 60-day expiration (60 days from the date of issuance), he added.

All current and future ticket books are valid for 60 days.

MV Commodore Christening Photo Credit: Seastreak loading...

The new ticket prices are below.

Ticket Type Price As Of 10/03/22

40 Trip $720

20 Trip $420

10 Trip $230

One-Way Adult $28

One-Way Child (5-12) $11

Round Trip Adult $49

Round Trip Child (5-12) $22

Round Trip Active Military $26

40 Trip Student $509

Barker also confirmed that the Seastreak’s anticipated takeover of the Belford to New York City route from the NY Waterway has been delayed until Jan. 1. It was originally scheduled to happen on Oct. 28.

He said the start date has been pushed to help facilitate a smooth transition to Seastreak in Belford.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.