Best mom & pop restaurant in NJ is one of the best in America

The term "Mom & Pop Restaurant" gives you a good feeling right off the bat. Then when you find out the menu and see their delicious foods, you understand why "Mom & Pop's" are so popular and have such comforting food. I think that's what it is "Mom & Pop's" means "comforting food."

We all know how popular "comfort food" is. Some of my favorite dishes are comfort food, Like chicken pot pie, spaghetti and meatballs, chili, soups, etc.

According to Lovefood, they put together the best "mom & pop" restaurants in America, and of course that includes right here in New Jersey.

Unsplash.com Tina Witherspoon Unsplash.com Tina Witherspoon loading...

Lovefood says:

"You can barely move in New Jersey for traditional restaurants dealing in good old-fashioned Italian-American cooking – and Boniello's is one of the best. There's a generously sized menu packed out with all the classics, from angel hair primavera to linguine with claims, while a highlight is the chicken vodka sliders: breaded chicken doused in the house-made vodka sauce and tucked into a garlic-knot bun."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So where is your favorite "Mom & Pop Restaurant"? Where do you go for your favorite "comfort foods"?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America