NJ woman charged with million-dollar theft

🔴 A Bergen County office manager at a worker's union was charged with theft

🔴The woman reportedly stole more than $1 million for personal use

SADDLE BROOK — The office manager of a worker’s union based in Bergen County has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $1 million, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

In July, the Financial Crimes Unit of the county prosecutor’s office received information pertaining to a theft of funds from a local, unnamed worker’s union.

An investigation revealed that between January 2019 and July 2023, the union’s office manager, Theresa Gremillot, 57, of Saddle Brook, conducted approximately 3,000 unauthorized debits, exceeding $1.7 million from the union’s operating accounts and pocketed the money for her own personal gain.

Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 8., Gremillot was charged with second-degree theft. She is currently in the Bergen County Jail pending her first court appearance in Hackensack.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom