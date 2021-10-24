Tonio's Pizzeria and Tonio's Seafood Shack, a popular family-owned restaurant on Ocean Drive in Avalon, is closing permanently after 30 years on Saturday, October 23.

Tonio's, is a year-round pizzeria that also serves sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and wings, and Tonio's Seafood Shack, right next door, serves dine-in and take-out fish dinners, steaks, chicken, and pasta.

In an emotional good-bye post on Facebook, owner Tonio said the family will be opening a restaurant in Summerland Key, Florida.

For the last 30 years we have enjoyed all of your patronage, laughs, and most of all your support. As we know this saddens many, we will be sure to continue to support the town we know and love. We would really like to see you all so stop by for one last slice of pizza, a sandwich or any of your favorite eats and share some memories and laughs with us. Where do we go from here ? It will be a change for sure, we need to make up for lost time with our Kids, our friends, and our family who have stuck by us during all of the years and the long hours.

For all your dedication and hard work over the 30 yrs. Without each and everyone of you we would not be where we are today. Kim & I love you all as our own family. We will be heading to the Fl. Keys To continue to pursue our passion.

Locals responding to the Facebook post offered best wishes to the family but expressed disappointment that the popular eatery will no longer be an option. Just last month, Sylvester’s Fish Market and Restaurant, an Avalon favorite for over 40 years, closed its doors for good.

Tonio's Pizzeria and Seafood Shack will be subdivided after approval at an Avalon Planning and Zoning Board meeting. Three duplexes will be built on the property.

