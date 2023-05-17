Belmar spot newly crowned best pizza at the Jersey Shore

This is one hell of a title. Best pizza at the Jersey Shore. I’m sweating just thinking about the pressure. To carry this title, your slice has to hold up to Jersey natives and NYC day-trippers alike and believe me, if it’s not up to par you’ll know about it.

Let's just say that you are having friends or family come to visit you at the Jersey Shore. They've heard all about the infamous Jersey pie and you don't want to disappoint. So where do you bring them? We got you.

This spot has been serving Belmar for over 20 years. It is family-owned and operated, just the way we like it. Locals count on them and visitors remember them. They serve hoagies (or subs, I’m not getting into that debate here), pasta, salads, calzones, and deserts but it’s their pie that keeps em’ coming back.

Quick side note, I’ve had to move all around the country for my job and when I was in the Midwest, I called to order a pie and the guy on the phone said, “we don’t carry dessert”. That’s when I knew I had to exit stage left.

There are no shortages for grabbing a slice in Jersey but who was named the crowd favorite, in a town as tough as this? There's some stiff competition but the crown goes to…

Belmar’s Federico’s on Main

You can get lots of different toppings like sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, anchovies, meatballs, onions, peppers, fresh garlic, broccoli, artichokes, pineapple (pineapple is questionable but we’ll let it slide), jalapenos, salami, roasted peppers, olives, and eggplant but the classic cheese slice flies out the door.

Some other favorites at Federico’s:

You can’t go wrong with their Margherita pizza, my personal favorite, with fresh mozzarella, ripe plum tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and parmesan.

The Federico’s White Pizza is pretty epic too, with fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic. Way to go Federico's, this is quite the accomplishment. Now let's eat.

