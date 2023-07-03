Belmar NJ’s Beach Haus Brewery debuts its gorgeous rooftop bar

As if Beach Haus Brewery didn’t already have enough to offer: tours, delicious craft beers, games (giant Connect Four, Jenga), an outdoor tasting area, and occasionally: yoga, there's a new feature for us to enjoy.

On Friday, June 30 the brewery held the grand opening of its new rooftop bar: The Rooftop at Beach Haus.

This is something unique to Belmar, and unique to the region, and we’re excited. We’re providing three or four different options when you come to Beach Haus now, and we hope you all enjoy it,” co-owner Joel Brudner told TapInto.net.

The Rooftop allows you to enjoy the beautiful views that Belmar has to offer while kicking back with your beverage of choice. Does it get any better than that?

For anyone thinking “I don’t like beer, this isn’t for me!” Let me stop you right there.

The rooftop offers signature cocktails, wines: red, white, rose, and sparkling and (for those brave enough) a shipwreck rum bucket.

Bringing in tropical lounge elements from the soft seating to palm trees helps set the mood. Just hanging out on our rooftop will make you feel like you are on vacation, local or tourist alike.” Said co-owner and Director of Operations, Dylan Kohan.

How could you not feel like you’re on vacation when this is your view?

The Rooftop Bar is open seven days a week during the following hours:

🍹 Monday: 3-10 p.m.

🍹 Tuesday: 3-10 p.m.

🍹 Wednesday: 3-10 p.m.

🍹 Thursday: 12-11 p.m.

🍹 Friday: 12-11 p.m.

🍹 Saturday: 12-11 p.m.

🍹 Sunday: 12-9 p.m.

Beach Haus Brewery is located at 801 Main St. in Belmar, NJ.

For more info, check out their website here.

