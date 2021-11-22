BEACHWOOD — Community members are rallying around a family after a tragic car crash that killed a 9-year-old boy over the weekend, as police continue to try and piece together what might have caused it.

Jake Olivos was a rear passenger in a silver Volkswagen Passat on Saturday before 10:30 p.m. when it veered off the Parkway southbound entrance ramp 89A from Route 70 in Lakewood, according to State Police on Monday.

The boy from Beachwood was thrown from the vehicle as it overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver was Luis Olivos, 19, of Beachwood, State Police confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

A GoFundMe campaign for funeral and burial expenses organized by the boy's father, Fausto Olivos, had raised more than $5,000 as of Monday afternoon.

"My wife Dominga & I are heartbroken I have no words right now but all I’m asking is for a huge favor please help me collect funds for my son’s viewing and funeral services," Olivos wrote in the campaign description.

Anyone potential witnesses to the crash have been asked to contact Detective Sgt. Miguel Guarda or Detective Robert Reese of the State Police at 732-441-4500 ext. 7417 or 7425.

