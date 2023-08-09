Beach Advisories for NJ — Heavy rains lead to toxic runoff
🏖 More than a dozen New Jersey beaches are under water quality advisories
🏖 Heavy rain carries toxins into the ocean
🏖 It's generally been a light year for beach closures in New Jersey
State environmental officials are urging you to stay out of the water at 16 New Jersey beaches after tests revealed high levels of fecal bacteria.
Runoff from Monday's heavy rains likely washed animal waste and other toxins into the water.
For now, the beach remains open, but you are advised not to swim in the water. Making contact with the polluted water can cause severe gastrointestinal distress as well as flu-like symptoms.
The effected beaches are as follows:
🏖 Atlantic City
Beach (Ocean): Michigan
Beach (Ocean): Arkansas
Beach (Ocean): Connecticut Ave
Beach (Ocean): Kentucky
Beach (Ocean): South Carolina
Beach (Ocean): Rev Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd
Beach (Ocean): New York Ave
🏖 Deal Borough
Beach (Ocean): Roosevelt Ave
🏖 Highlands Borough
Beach (Bay): Highlands Rec Center
Beach (Bay): Miller Beach
🏖 Long Branch City
Beach (Ocean): Elberon Beach Club
Beach (Ocean): Ocean Beach Club
🏖 Neptune Township
Beach (Ocean): Broadway
🏖 Sea Girt Borough
Beach (Ocean): New York Blvd
🏖 Point Pleasant Borough
Beach (River): River
🏖 Seaside Heights Borough
Beach (Bay): Hancock
Additional water quality testing is being done. If bacteria levels remain high, it could force the closure of the beach until bacteria levels return to acceptable levels.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says more heavy rain is in the forecast for Thursday, which could cause additional runoff and introduce more pollution into the ocean waters.
Beach advisories are common in New Jersey given the stringent water quality standards set by the Department of Environmental Protection and the frequency of water testing.
New Jersey has had a relatively mild year for pollution with few closures, so far, in 2023 impacting weekend shore goers.
