Lets face it, a coffee addiction is not the best thing for our wallets. I spent the last several years making morning coffee runs to one of my favorite coffee places, and eventually I decided to master my go-to drink at home.

What I discovered from this was that making a good coffee is a lot easier than you think. You just need the proper tools and ingredients to do so.

Here is how I make my favorite coffee, as well as the tools needed.

For my “Dunkin’-esque” coffee I like to use cold brew from the grocery store. My favorite kind is the red container of Stok, but go with whichever coffee you like best.

For the flavor, I use the plain flavor of Coffee Mate Natural Bliss. This is similar to a sweet cream and gives the coffee the perfect amount of sweetness. I prefer creamer over sugar as sugar often takes a while to dissolve or stays at the bottom of the coffee cup. In terms of milk, I use the Planet Oat extra creamy, which is the exact one they use at Dunkin.

Once you have all of your ingredients, all you are going to need is a cup, and a milk frother which you can purchase online for a song. I first fill the cup with ice, and then coffee, leaving room for milk. I then pour in my oat milk, and a pinch of cinnamon in another cup and froth it until it is foam. Pour over your coffee, and add sweetener. I like to stir everything with my straw, and then enjoy!

When I make this in a plastic to-go cup I honestly can’t tell the difference from my usual coffee order. And the best part is it’s half the price. Of course I still indulge on my special order, but I feel a lot less guilty doing so now that most of my coffee is made at home.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.