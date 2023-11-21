Be on the lookout: NJ cops arrest wrong blind man in shooting threat

🚨A threatening call was left for housing complex staff in Bridgeton

🚨The staff recognized the voice as an evicted tenant

🚨Police detained a possible suspect who refused to identify himself

BRIDGETON — Police are still looking for a man who threatened to shoot up an apartment complex after initially arresting a person they mistook for the blind suspect.

A voicemail was left for the staff at the Bridgeton Housing Authority's High Rise apartment complex on Nov. 13 threatening that they would be “shot dead,” according to Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari.

The staff recognized the voice as a man who was evicted and banned from the apartments nearly eight years ago.

He is schizophrenic, legally blind and uses a walking stick.

Suspect found?

While detectives were at the complex, a blind man with a walking stick arrived.

Because no picture had been made available of the suspect, Gaimari said officers detained that man on charges of obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and hindering apprehension or prosecution after he refused to show identification.

Police released the man they had detained when they learned his identity.

An internal investigation will be conducted into the incident. Gaimari said that initial indications are that the responding officers acted professionally.

