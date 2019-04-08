Bayonne man beat senior dog so badly it got a concussion, cops say

BAYONNE — A Hudson County man was arrested Sunday and accused of badly beating a 10-year-old cocker spaniel.

John A. Cedano, 22, of Bayonne was charged with two counts of animal cruelty in the March 27 attack on “Biggy,” who suffered burns, bruises and sores, Lt. Eric Amato said.

The dog also had blood-shot eyes, which are a sign of a concussion, according to a veterinarian at The Animal Clinic of Bayonne. The clinic contacted police when the dog was brought in for treatment.

Biggy is now in stable condition and is recovering from his injuries, police said. The family who owns him has been receiving donations through a Go Fund Me campaign .

​ More from New Jersey 101.5: