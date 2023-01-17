Battleground New Jersey: Giants fans vs. Eagles fans

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants has been going on for decades, and it is one that is felt throughout the state of New Jersey.

Both teams have die-hard fans that call the Garden State home, and it’s no surprise that the rivalry has spilled over into the state.

The two teams have been facing off since 1933. It's one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL.

This coming weekend is almost as good as it gets in this 90-year-old feud as the two teams face off in the divisional playoffs in Philadelphia.

The rivalry between the Eagles and Giants is so passionate that it has become a part of our culture here in New Jersey.

On any given Sunday, you’ll see fans wearing their favorite team’s colors and jerseys in bars, restaurants, and other public places.

So where is the dividing line of loyalty between the two teams?

Like I've said so many times before in the debate over whether Central Jersey exists, it's the media markets and their reach that determine the overall culture of the TWO parts of the state.

Yeah, there are little regional tribes that exist in all parts of New Jersey, but it's a north/south thing and it's no more apparent when there is a big Giants/Eagles Game.

The dividing line runs from the middle of Mercer County around Ewing and goes southeast through the middle of Ocean County ending at LBI.

Along that line is about ten miles in either direction that can go either way.

What is known at "Central Jersey" is almost 95% Giants fans.

Anything below the line I mentioned is 95% Eagles territory, with exceptions for transplants and disillusioned folks.

Who has the better team? The Philadelphia Eagles.

Who has the nastier fans? Same.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

