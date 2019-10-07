Barnegat Police Chief headed to FBI academy — #BlueFriday

Nothing beats training at the highest level to hone the skills needed to be the best. Barnegat NJ Police Chief Keith Germain will have that opportunity.

He’s been chosen to attend an elite course at the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. Not only is there a five year waiting period for the opportunity, but it’s an honor that fewer than one percent of LEOs across the world are afforded.

What’s really important about this as it pertains to the job of law enforcement today, is the cooperation between the federal agency and local cops. The cross training, cooperation and communication is critical to public safety. This is one example of a truly remarkable cop taking his skills to the next level. It also highlights the importance of cooperation throughout the law enforcement community.

Congratulations to Chief Germain. We’re looking forward to having you back in the Garden State to continue your superb record of maintaining peace and security in Barnegat.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: