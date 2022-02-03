VIDEO — NJ district investigates employee’s odd behavior on bus

BARNEGAT — The "questionable and inappropriate" behavior of a bus aide catching a ride to her assignment Tuesday afternoon is under investigation by the school district.

In a letter to the district, Superintendent Brian Latwis said the aide was picked up by a middle school driver as a courtesy because the recent snowstorm had prevented her from riding her bike to work.

Video from the on-bus video as well as footage taken by students was reviewed by Latwis. It shows the aide mocking a student's speech and insulting another student.

The superintendent did not identify the aide.

In video clips posted by Jersey Shore Online, the woman is seen holding what appears to be a vaping device. A student suggests she try a Fortnite dance.

"Oh man, I really haven't been up on Fortnite since a year and a half ago so I don't know, boo. I don't know, boo," the woman said.

The video then shows her sitting on the floor.

"You're digging yourself deeper," a student says to her.

Latwis said that a parent called Barnegat police. An officer spoke to the woman and did not detect any obvious signs of impairment, he said.

"As we continue our own internal investigation, we assure you that the entire incident is under review and that the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken once complete," Latwis said. "The district's personnel policy and state law prevent us from releasing certain details about this incident. However, we will continue to provide full transparency and update the community when appropriate."

