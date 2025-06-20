⛵ Where are the best boating destinations for Fourth of July?

⛵ BoatBooker put out a list of the top 10 spots in the U.S.

⛵ One spot is in New Jersey

If you plan to don your red, white, and blue while on a boat this Fourth of July, you’ll be happy to know that a New Jersey spot made BoatBooker’s list of the “10 Best Fourth of July Boating Destinations for 2025.”

BoatBooker is the leading platform for connecting boat captains and people looking to book a boat tour.

While places around the U.S. like San Diego, California, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, Hot Springs, Arkansas, Key West, Florida, Vancouver, Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockport, Massachusetts, and Cleveland, Ohio made BoatBooker’s list as top places to grab a front row seat to fireworks with a boat ride, one New Jersey spot also earned a top 10 spot.

Barnegat Light is named one of the best boating destinations in the U.S. for the Fourth of July.

Barnegat Light Barnegat Light (NJ DEP)

Why Barnegat Light?

Barnegat Light, located on the northern tip of Long Beach Island, offers a peaceful coastal escape that’s perfect for a Fourth of July on the water, according to BoatBooker.

“Boaters can cruise along Barnegat Bay, drop anchor near Island Beach State Park, or navigate out toward the Atlantic for sweeping ocean views. The area’s maritime charm, calm inlets, and easy access from local marinas make it a favorite for both casual boaters and seasoned sailors,” the publication wrote.

Old Barney via Barnegat Bay Island on Facebook Old Barney via Barnegat Bay Island on Facebook

Barnegat Light is also home to a wonderful fireworks display, visible from both the water and the shore.

Boaters love to gather near the lighthouse or the inlet for prime views of the display. The shore town is also known for its laid-back summer atmosphere and relaxed pace. The area’s open water access makes it a favorite for boaters looking to enjoy the holiday without the crowds, BoatBooker added.

