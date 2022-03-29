Bang Cookies to open Menlo Park Mall location

EDISON — Bang Cookies, the popular organic cookie chain, is opening their fourth New Jersey location, this one at the Menlo Park Mall. They have two in Jersey City and one at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the store is scheduled to open some time this summer and signs announcing the store are already up in the mall.

Bang Cookies was started in 2016 by George Kuan and, according to the company’s website:

Bang Cookies is a luxe, all-natural, organic cookie company that was built as a response to

run-of-the-mill, unsatisfying cookies. But don’t be fooled, our giant cookies are

just as rich and sinfully delicious as they are #Instagrammable.

Some of their cookie varieties include sea salt chocolate crunch, snickerchurro, bourbon kitchen sink, apple pie cookie, espresso chocolate chunk, chocolate-covered strawberry, bourbon walnut toffee, and cinnamon whiskey crackle.

They use organic flour, cane sugar, dark chocolate, and grass-fed butter from New Zealand.

Bang was started at a farmers’ market where the cookies would sell out and grew from there. In addition to their brick-and-mortar stores, they advertise that they ship anywhere in the US and also offer local delivery.

We’re dedicated to disrupting the cookie scene with an in-your-face attitude and attention-grabbing name that means exactly what you think it does. We will be your sugar daddy.

Another cookie chain, Crumbl Cookies, is coming to Holmdel, next to the Saladworks, next month. It’s a good time to be a cookie lover in New Jersey!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.

​​