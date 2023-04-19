I'm getting hungry just writing this. Baconfest is coming this weekend, April 22 and 23, to Adventure Crossing, 515 Monmouth Road in Jackson.

Kristine Schmocker, event planner, tells New Jersey 101.5:

We're doing a food truck festival, Baconfest: everything's better with bacon. We're gonna have all kinds of food trucks. We're gonna have live music, we're gonna have face painting for the kids, bonfires, and other activities. It's just going to be an all out fun fest outside with everything bacon!

Entertainment will be provided by the 'Strictly 60's Band' who take the stage at 3pm with an incredible tribute to the music of the 60s.

Advance tickets to Baconfest are $13 and can be purchased here.

The fun will not only be outside at Adventure Crossing USA. There's so much to do inside as well. I've never seen anyplace like this. Schmocker describes it as "virtual reality on steroids."

They have golf, soccer, hockey, carnival games, and dodgeball with zombies in a suite that holds up to 8 people; and servers will bring them food and drinks while they do so.

They also have driving simulators where you can choose your car, be it a Lamborghini or Honda Civic, flight simulators, and something called 'Max Flight' which is kind of a roller coaster on steroids.

Adventure Crossing USA continues to rebound from the damage its dome received when three tornadoes swept through the area on April 1. Says Schmocker,

The dome collapsed. But it is remarkable to me that not a single piece of our technology, and there's a lot of technology out there, or furniture, nothing was damaged nothing.

So the structure that sits out there with all of the technology for the golf, driving bays, every screen, everything is intact.

Not only is it intact, now it has bacon!

