UNION CITY — A city resident has been charged in connection with injuries suffered by a 2-year-old she was babysitting.

Raquel Bravo, 24, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

When authorities were notified about an incident in which a 2-year-old girl was injured, the Special Victims Unit of the prosecutor's office determined that the injuries to the toddler's back and thigh were suffered while under the care of Bravo.

Bravo was arrested at her residence and sent to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending her first court appearance.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

