Baby boy enters the world with the help of Robbinsville, NJ officer

Police Officer Allison Ricci is our #BlueFriday honoree for this first Friday in April. Adding Officer Ricci to the long list of officers who have been honored on my show for the past seven years.

The #BlueFriday honors started in December 2015 during a live broadcast. Then Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, a retired county sheriff, challenged me to pick a New Year's Resolution. It's something I never do, so I pushed back. She was relentless, so I agreed that I would resolve to honor law enforcement every week that I was fortunate enough to have a mic. And it started.

It's been a real honor to speak out on behalf of our heroes in Blue and recognize the efforts they make on our behalf every single shift. From helping disadvantaged kids to the community to keeping violent criminals off the streets, law enforcement officers do it all.

Today's honoree is no different. Officer Ricci was a part of a team who were dispatched to a home in Robbinsville with a woman in labor. Upon arrival, it was clear that mom was going to have the kid right then and there. Officer Allison Ricci sprang into action and helped bring Oliver Chase into the world a little after 4 in the morning.

Congrats to the family and to the officers in the Robbinsville Police Department. We appreciate all that you do every day for the rest of us. Remember, there is a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

