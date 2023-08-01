Baby among those dead in Lacey, NJ house fire

LACEY — Several people including an infant died in a housefire on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources tell New Jersey 101.5 at least three people died after a fire in a two-story house on Buttonwood Drive in the Forked River section.

A woman broke her ankle jumping to the ground to escape, according to a law enforcement source.

Video shows heavy damage to the roof of the house, which appears to have collapsed.

