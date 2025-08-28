So, do you have hopes and dreams of becoming the next great singer and performer? If you live in New Jersey, your chances are getting better.

American Idol will be holding auditions for singers here in the great Garden State. Here are the exciting details:

You can sign up by visiting this link.

Here are a few of the guidelines.

The New Jersey auditions will be held on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. You must be born between June 2, 1996, and Feb. 15, 2011, to be eligible. If you were born before or after those dates, you are not eligible.

You must be a legal U.S. citizen before, during, and after the post-production of the show.

You will perform a cappella, no accompaniment. You can use an instrument, but you must be the performer using the instrument. You can use tracks for a song, but it may not include other technically enhanced background vocals or any additional soundtracks from you, the performer.

You can sing original songs or any selected song that you feel will highlight your ability and style to the producers.

If you miss this audition on Sept. 4, there is an open East Coast call on Sept. 12, 2026.

This is big, but there is so much more to the rules and regulations.

Some Big Joe advice

As someone who hosted a talent show for 20 years, I can tell you that the producers want to know you can sing and that you can perform.

When the network first started and was looking for talent, they would send producers to my talent show to scout the talent. There have been quite a few who have performed on my show that went on to music success.

Jax, Charlie Puth, Emily Grove, and others displayed their best material, chose the right song, and most importantly, delivered such a powerful performance.

Each year, my judges at the finals would be so impressed by their talent. Every year, the winner of the talent show was so outstanding.

American Idol producers want to hear your best range with your best delivery. Be strong, know your material, feel your material, and blow them away. I have a good feeling that New Jersey will produce a top ten Idol. Best of luck.