Attorney General investigating death of NJ man after bar fight

PATERSON — The state Attorney General's Shooting Response Task Force is investigating the death of a man following a fight outside a bar early on St. Patrick's Day.

Steven A. Sherlock, 25, of Fair Lawn was involved in a fight with a man and his girlfriend outside Duffy's Bar & Tavern on River Street in Paterson around 2:45 a.m., according to Attorney General's office. The three were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the AG's office, which said police transported Sherlock to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

It was not disclosed by the Attorney General how the couple was transported, what hospital they went to or why police transported only Sherlock.

Sherlock was pronounced dead around 4 a.m., the Attorney General's office said, but it did not disclose a cause.

The Attorney General's office said it is investigating the incident per Senate bill 1036. It requires the office to conduct an investigation of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The tavern is owned by Passaic County Freeholder Terry Duffy, according to his freeholder's online biography. He also serves as the Regional Director of the New Jersey Licensed Beverage Association.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

