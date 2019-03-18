Man dies after St. Patrick’s Day bar fight, reports say

PATERSON — An investigation is continuing into the death of a Fair Lawn man after an early morning St. Patrick's Day bar fight.

A police source told NorthJersey.com two men were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson after the fight at Duffy's Tavern on River Street for what was thought to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a message about the incident.

Family members identified the deceased to the Daily Voice of Fair Lawn-Glen Rock as Steven Sherlock, 25. They told the news site he became "unruly" but did not elaborate, according to the report.

The tavern is owned by Passaic County Freeholder Terry Duffy, according to his freeholder's online biography. He also serves as the Regional Director of the New Jersey Licensed Beverage Association.

Duffy did not immediately return a message.

