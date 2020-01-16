This is so sad!

My kids were raised going to the sweet little petting zoo/farm Atlantic Farms near the Manasquan circle in Wall. From Halloween pumpkin picking and hayrides, to feeding their very first live animals and seeing the baby animals in springtime, I have always had such warm feelings about this little farm next to Hink's.

But the owners have posted a message saying they have decided to close.

"The Tobia family and staff of Atlantic Farms would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support, friendship and patronage for the past 32 years. "It is with heavy hearts after various business and personal circumstances, Atlantic Farms will no longer be in operation." "It has been an extremely difficult decision to close our doors and fields to all of you. Our rescued farm animals are dear to our hearts as they are to you and we have found new homes on private farms and other petting farms for all of them. The care and welfare of our animals is extremely important to us and their new homes were carefully selected.

The 300-acre Tobia family farm has roots dating back a century.

The owners said a farm auction will be held April 25 to sell tractors, trucks, antiques and equipment.

We will miss you — and thank you for so many great years here at the Jersey Shore. After all, we're not ALL about the ocean and boardwalk. Some of us have loved every moment of time spent with our kids at your farm.