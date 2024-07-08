NJ woman crashed car with kids after fighting repo man, cops say

🔴 A local woman crashed her car with her kids inside on Fourth of July

ATLANTIC CITY — A local woman has been arrested after crashing her car with her children inside on the Fourth of July, according to Atlantic City police.

They said the woman, who was identified as Taquanda Roberts, 32, of Atlantic City was arrested after crashing into several vehicles while fleeing from having her car repossessed.

Officers responded to Maryland Avenue on July 4 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Roberts was trying to stop the tow truck operator from taking her vehicle, police said. While the officer was verifying information, Roberts got in her car and sped onto the sidewalk, hitting a parked car.

She then pulled up to her children and ordered them inside the vehicle. When the officer ordered Roberts to get out of the car, she refused and sped away with her four children, police said.

Roberts hit another vehicle with a woman and four children, ranging in age from 1 to 10 inside.

Roberts then ran away but police caught her. Everyone in the crashes was treated on scene by medical personnel.

Roberts was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, eluding, and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5744.

