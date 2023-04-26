Guests must wear all-white for this magical dinner in Atlantic City, NJ

🍽 A culinary adventure bathed in all-white returns to Atlantic City in June

🍽 Thousands of guests are expected to register and tickets will sell out

🍽 Guests must wear all white and pack a picnic dinner

ATLANTIC CITY — Pull out your crisp, white outfits and get the picnic basket ready!

Last year was such a success that Le Dîner en Blanc returns to the Jersey Shore on Saturday, June 24.

The 2022 event, the first held in New Jersey brought 2,500 diners to the historic Atlantic City boardwalk and this year’s event promises to give even more guests the opportunity to wear their finest white garments, pack their best picnics, and enjoy a magical evening under the stars, says organizers Natanya DiBona and Kayli Moran.

Diner En Blanc, Atlantic City, New Jersey. June 24, 2022. © Jack Megaw, 2022 Jack Megaw loading...

Originally founded in Paris, the world-renowned pop-up picnic takes place in a surprise location. Guests dress in white, and bring their own table, chairs, place settings and meal to the meeting spot where they then led to the event for an evening of dining and dancing.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Le Dîner en Blanc back to Atlantic City this June. Our guests raved about the beauty of the beach and ocean and the friendly, relaxed vibe created by the backdrop,” DiBona said.

Her team is committed to planning an even more fantastic event this year for more guests to enjoy.

Multiple bands, DJs, roaming musicians, and performers will round out the evening.

Diner En Blanc, Atlantic City, New Jersey. June 24, 2022. © Jack Megaw, 2022 Jack Megaw loading...

Those interested in attending this evening of culinary adventure should add their names to the waiting list on the Le Dîner en Blanc Atlantic City website.

Everyone on the waiting list will receive an invitation to register. Tickets will go on sale in mid-May.

This event will sell out so anyone interested should secure their spot when tickets go on sale.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.