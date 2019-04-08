Atlantic City Expressway closed by tanker truck fire

WINSLOW — A tanker truck hauling 900 gallons of gasoline caught fire on the Atlantic City Expressway early Monday morning.

State Police said the driver was heading eastbound and pulled the truck over to the shoulder when he noticed a fire around 2 a.m., between Routes 73 and 54 in Hammonton. The driver got out of the truck safely and without injury, according to State Police.

Fire crews got the fire out, but both sides of the highway remained closed as of 6:45 a.m. for cleanup of the fire and the offloading of fuel from the tanker.

There was also no access to the Expressway from Route 73 and Route 54.

Police said the truck was the only vehicle involved and a cause of the fire was under investigation.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: