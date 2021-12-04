11 classic Atlantic City, NJ casino commercials featuring Sinatra, Trump
When there weren't casinos in almost every state, only Las Vegas and Atlantic City had casinos. Those were the days, right?
Celebrities were often seen nationwide pitching Atlantic City and its casinos.
Let's take a stroll down memory lane and remember some of those classic Atlantic City TV commercials!
Here's Jimmy the Greek, pitching Trump Castle in 1986:
Remember comedian Buddy Hackett? Here he is in a spot for Caesar's in 1984
Frank Sinatra pitched the Sands in this 1992 spot:
Here's a Trump Casino from 1986:
Yet another Trump Castle Ad:
A Resorts Intentional ad from 1979, pushing a "vacation in one day" offer for $15!
A Tropicana ad form 1983:
Another Trop ad - this one also from 1983:
A Harrah's spot from 2008 even seems dated:
Hey, look who it is! Our future President in this 1993 ad:
Don't forget the Showboat, in this ad from 1997: