Shop and stroll at one of the best Valentine bazaars in NJ next month

ASBURY PARK — Love is in the air as the Asbury Park Bazaar hosts its 7th annual Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 6 p.m.

Guests will be able to shop and stroll at not one, but two, pop-up Valentine’s locations: Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, and the event space at The Asbury Hotel.

The bazaar will feature a specialty curated marketplace featuring local and regional indie vendors.

Enjoy various activities including:

Valentine’s Day Photos - There will be photo walls designed by local companies, A Lovely Party, Sea Blossoms Bridal, and more in the Grand Arcade and The Asbury.

Flower Bar - Sea Blossoms Bridal will be selling beautiful locally grown fresh flower bouquets at The Asbury

Kids Face Painting - Create Happiness NJ will be on hand at The Asbury

Floral Workshop - The Asbury hosts Galentine’s Day floral arrangement workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Food and Libations - Enjoy delicious food and drinks at Seahorse and Asbury Oyster Bar in the Grand Arcade and at The Asbury.

Tarot Card Readings - Get your fortune read with Madam Marie at The Asbury

“Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar is fun for friends and the whole family. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, even your kids and pets,” said Jenny Vickers, founder of Asbury Park Bazaar.

Vendors will be featuring goods ranging from handcrafted jewelry, art, and photography to candles, clothes, kids’ gifts, and sweet treats.

Some vendors that will be at the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall include: Au Honey, BeAbove Designs, Diego’s Chocolate, Hannah Moon Candle Co., JB Couture Cupcakes, Paws Pet Boutique, Savvy Fit Soaps, The Mahogany Exchange, Wander Bee Prints, and much more.

Vendors at the Asbury Hotel include: Annaliese Art, Believe skin care studio, Janelle’s Flame, Gypsea Caravan, Madame Marie’s, Morning Bloom Boutique, Sea Blossoms, MuckleyeEYE Spirits, PinkBeauty Organic Skincare, Sun Moon Swan, Silver Coqui Sea Glass, and much more.

The bazaar is a kid-friendly event. It’s free, for all ages, indoors, and rain or shine. Bring your pets to shop and stroll in the Grand Arcade. The Asbury Hotel only allows service dogs.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

