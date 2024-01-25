Asbury Park man returns to NJ to face murder charge from 2022

A Monmouth County resident who allegedly killed a man and tried to kill others in Toms River in 2022 has finally been returned to the state to face charges, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Eric Manzanares, 24, of Asbury Park, was extradited from Prince William County, Virginia, to Ocean County on Wednesday, the prosecutor's office announced.

He'll face charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Toms River police officers responded to the Top Tier Hookah Lounge in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2022 and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Brick resident Nymere Tinsley, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound to his stomach. Two other victims were treated for injuries at a hospital for their injuries, officials said.

An investigation determined that Manzanres was responsible for the shooting of all three victims and a warrant was issued for the suspect on the same day as the shootings.

Manzanares was apprehended by law enforcement in Virginia on April 7, 2023. He was lodged in the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center until his recent extradition to New Jersey.

The hookah lounge was shut down following the shooting for multiple zoning, safety, and code violations.

