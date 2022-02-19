As seen on TV: NJ food joints in Ocean & Monmouth counties in the spotlight

How many of these food joints have you been to?

It's no secret that Ocean & Monmouth counties are home to some amazing restaurants. But did you ever realize how many of these places have been on TV? It's pretty cool.

There's this neat website called TV Food Maps, which is like a search engine for food places that have been on TV. Using it is easy: you plug in a location, and the site pulls up all of the food joints that you've seen on television. It tells you the name of the show and episode it was featured on.

It's a fun idea to search for these restaurants in your neighborhood, or even if you're getting ready to travel somewhere, and want to try a "famous" food joint.

Not surprisingly, many of these restaurants have been seen on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," but there are so many other shows that our beloved restaurants have been on too.

If you're a fan of food shows or even just food in general, this is something you'll definitely want to check out. How cool would it be to do a food tour of all of the "as seen on TV" places in Ocean & Monmouth counties? I'm getting hungry just thinking about it.

There's something for everyone on these lists — from Italian food to Mexican food, to seafood, even desserts.

Have any of your favorite Ocean County food spots made the list?

10 Delicious Monmouth & Ocean County Food Joints Featured on TV Yum - check out these delicious Monmouth & Ocean County Food Joints that were featured on TV, per tvfoodmaps.com.

these top 35 restaurants at the jersey shore deserve to be on tv