Artist who painted NJ Transit station mural is killed by train

SPRING LAKE — A woman was struck and killed crossing the NJ Transit tracks Wednesday night near the station where she had painted a mural.

Laurie Tobia, 25, of Lake Como, was killed near the Wall Road crossing in Spring Lake about 8:25 p.m. She was run over between the Spring Lake and Belmar stations, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Kate Thompson, who did not say whether officials know why she was on the tracks.

Tobia graduated the University of Delaware with degrees in studio arts and psychology. She created murals around the world, according to her website, and painted a mural on the walls of the platform at the Belmar station.

Tobia told the website SEMGeeks.com that she discovered an enjoyment of mural design while working on a public art project during her last semester at Delaware. When she returned home, she contacted the Belmar Arts Council about possible projects and she was assigned the train station.

She got residents and commuters to help with the design of the mural and worked at dawn and dusk. Tobia also had to overcome the stress of being up on a ladder to paint.

Laurie Tobia (LaurieTobia.com)

Her work can also be seen at Belmar Elementary School, Atlantic Farms in Wall and Coney Waffle in Belmar. Her website also features art in New Zealand, Indonesia and Nepal.

Thompson said none of the 10 passengers and crew onboard the train, which was being used as a shuttle between Long Branch and Bay Head, were injured.

