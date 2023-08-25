⚫ Four men have been charged with NJ armed robbery

Law enforcement have rounded up four men from New Jersey and New York, accused of an armed home invasion in Maywood last fall.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on Thursday announced the arrests of 29-year-old Francisco Rojas-Corporan, of Perth Amboy; 32-year-old Ismael Carrasco-De La Rosa, of Yonkers, Derick De La Rosa, of the Bronx, who turns 20 on Sunday — and 21-year-old Joaquin Portorreal-Garcia.

Portorreal-Garcia also lives in the Bronx, on the same street as De La Rosa.

On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Maywood police responded to a reported armed home invasion at a residence on Terrace Avenue.

Three men, armed with handguns, demanded cash from the homeowner, as one of the men pointed a firearm at one of the residents, according to Musella.

The robbers then took off with the money in a getaway vehicle operated by a fourth man.

During the investigation, Rojas-Corporan, Carrasco-De La Rosa, De La Rosa and Portorreal-Garcia were identified as suspects.

On Aug. 17, county detectives along with federal law enforcement from FBI task forces in both states carried out search warrants and arrested the four individuals.

All four men have been charged with first-degree armed robbery and second-degree counts of armed burglary and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

They each also faced:

Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Third-degree theft

Fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm

De La Rosa was additionally charged with third-degree hindering apprehension.

He was detained in Westchester County jail, while Portorreal-Garcia and Carrasco-De La Rosa were detained by the NYPD in Manhattan — all pending extradition to Bergen County.

Rojas-Corporan was taken to Bergen County Jail, pending a first court appearance in Hackensack.

⚫ Separate armed home invasion in Fair Lawn

Just days after the Maywood crime, Bergen County law enforcement dealt with a separate armed home invasion in Fair Lawn.

In that incident, Nov. 17, 2022, a crew of men flashed what appeared to be detective badges while at the outside door.

After being invited in, the armed robbers tied up a homeowner and stole cash and jewelry.

Read More: Prosecutor: 6 NY men posed as police in armed NJ home invasion https://nj1015.com/fair-lawn-nj-armed-home-invasion-ny-arrests/

In May, six NY men were arrested and charged in connection with the Fair Lawn robbery.

Bergen County and federal agents rounded up those defendants at locations in the Bronx, Mount Vernon and Long Island.

